World Theatre Day celebrated in Kadapa

Kadapa : Acharya Mool Mallikarjuna Reddy, president of YSR District Writers' Association, highlighted the role played by drama in shaping social consciousness. Addressing a gathering of Theatre artistes at Rajiv Cultural Club on the occasion of the World Theatre Day here on Wednesday, Reddy said that drama serves as a mirror reflecting society's issues and incidents.

He lauded drama as an integral part of Indian culture, describing its unique ability to resonate with audiences across various strata of society. He also spoke on the drama's capacity to respond to societal challenges and offer insights into real perspectives.

Dr Tavva Venkataiah, State member of Andhra Pradesh Official Language Association, advocated for the advancement of theatre arts.

He called for the establishment of theatre arts departments in universities to promote the growth and preservation of drama, lamenting its fading prominence in contemporary times.

Famous actor and poet Dr Vellala Venkateswarachari provided historical context to World Theatre Day, noting its inception in Vienna on March 27, 1962. He called for global unity among artistes in celebrating the occasion annually.

To mark the occasion, the YSR District Writers' Association honoured renowned stage artistes of the district including G Ramasubbaiah, Ramanapalle Shankar, N Subbarayadu, K Obulesu, Bala Obulaiah, and M Chennaiah. Prominent people including Mandala Murali, T Gangaiah, P Narayana, J Gangaiah and others attended the meeting.