Worldwide demand for SVITSA sculptures: TTD DEO

Tirumala: There is world-wide demand for the sculptures carved by the students of TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Institute of Traditional Sculpture and Architecture (SVITSA), stated TTD DEO Bhaskar Reddy and SVITSA Principal Venkat Reddy.



During a press conference held at Media Centre in Tirumala on Tuesday, the DEO said the sculpture institute of TTD, established in 1960, has so far made 800 students as the traditional temple artistes, who settled as Sthapathis, temple architects across the country as well in the world. To sustain the traditional arts for future generations, a stipend amount of Rs 1 lakh is also given to each student after the completion of their courses.

Principal Venkat Reddy explained that there are six courses in the college including temple construction, cement-stone-metal-wood and Kalamkari Paintings. The faculty are both State and Central government awardees, imparting best training to students in their respective courses. He said besides the newly constructed temples in Odisha, Vizag, Chennai, Jammu etc, the sculptures carved by SVITSA students were also sent to Sri Venkateswara temples in US, UK, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa.