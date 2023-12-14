Yemmiganur: People refuse to take ration from MDU

Yemmiganur (Kurnool district) : Expressing anguish over short supply of essential commodities by Mobile Dispensing Units (MDUs), the residents of SC Colony in Yemmiganur town refused to take the commodities. Demanding the government to supply the items as per the requirement, they staged a protest in front of the MDU here on Wednesday.

According to information, the MDU on Wednesday went to SC Colony to distribute rice, pulses, sugar and other items. The residents in large numbers gathered at the MDU and enquired about the commodities being supplied to them. When they came to know that only rice, pulses and sugar are being supplied and there are no other commodities like atta, ragi, they became angry.

Speaking to the reporters, a resident recalled that TDP government used to supply seven to eight varieties of essential commodities and supplied Bengal gram, jaggery, maida and even oil along with others during festivals. But the YSRCP government after coming to power stopped almost all commodities, he criticised. He further said that the ruling government is supplying only three commodities - rice, sugar and pulses, and on some occasions, they are not supplying even pulses.

Another resident complained that they will supply atta and ragulu instead of pulses. If anyone takes ragulu, they have to lose equal quantity of rice, she added.

The residents alleged that since the YSRCP government came to power, they never get all the commodities fully not even for one month. She stated that they will stage a protest in front of the Tahsildar office, if they do not get all commodities including festive bonanza.

They sent the mobile dispensing unit back and told the unit members to come to the colony only if they supply all commodities in total including festive bonanza.