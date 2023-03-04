Young women propagate benefits of millets

Extolling the virtues of millets, the young students studying Home Science at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) have been promoting their use. Having studied their benefits and methods of preparing tasty varieties, in order to better themselves, they have been learning even marketing strategies to advertise their goods.





The students of Integrated Food Technology (IFT) and Community Health and Nutrition (CHN) branches of the Home Science department have been actively involved in applying the theory into practice. Apart from various other items, at this particular juncture, they have been concentrating on making various recipes using millets as it is the international Year of Millets.





The students of IFT and CHN A Rishitha, M Ganga Bhavani, P Venkateswari and T Renuka Devi have explained to The Hans India the various benefits of millets which they try to educate the villagers when they go for awareness camps. "We explain to them in simple words the advantages of consuming millets."





They said that millets have low glycemic index levels and help diabetic patients. They also help those trying to reduce weight and patients with cardiovascular diseases. Millets have high mineral and fibre content which will take them long to digest and give more energy. They provide good microorganisms required for the body. By taking millet food 30 types of diseases can be prevented and some of the chronic diseases can be controlled.





"Recently, we conducted a millet awareness programme at a village called Kuntrapakam which got a huge response.





We made several items there before the villagers including Ragi Burfi, Ragi Malt, snack items with jowar, payasam using foxtail millets among various other items. Though they appreciated and were aware of the health benefits, their concern was that millets are very costly and some varieties are not even available in rural areas," they said.





Similarly, when they opened a stall at Dairy Technology College last December, almost 80 per cent of items prepared by them were sold away.





The visitors complimented them and enquired about the recipes. Further, they have expertise in making millet chocolates, instant millet upma and millet health mix besides various other items. Based on the feedback at the stalls and camps, they are making modifications to suit the consumers tastes.





The students were so thankful to their faculty who made them participate in a workshop attended by several hoteliers. One of the chefs of a renowned hotel assured the young girls to implement any new product they bring in at the hotel which will be a big encouragement for them as the items can reach the community in a better way. Indian Culinary Institute also offered them any help required.





"We study food composition in the first year and new product development and marketing of food products in the second year. They help us immensely in fine tuning the products and the feedback will ultimately help in bringing the final output," they felt. After their education, they have been looking at various opportunities like becoming dieticians, government jobs in ICDS and related departments and innumerable avenues in the self-employment sector.



