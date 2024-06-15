Youth brutally murdered in Auto Nagar

Tirupati: A youth was brutally murdered in the early hours on Saturday in Auto Nagar under Alipiri police station limits in the City.

According to police a group of people entered into the argument with the victim near the shop after midnight and it ended in murdering the youth chasing him for a distance. On receipt of information DSP Ravi Manoharachari reached Auto Nagar and took up investigation.

He said the deceased was identified as Madam Prasad from Mungalipattu. Preliminary investigations reveal that the group of people and the deceased in an inebriated condition entered into a verbal clash which ultimately ended in the murder.

Sources said police already took up some people involved in the murder under custody while the main accused was still at large.

Alipiri police registered the case.