YSR Aasara to benefit 6.56L women in Chittoor

Tirupati: As many as 6,56,148 women belonging to 71,087 SHG groups in the district were benefited through second phase of YSR Aasara scheme under which Rs 685.72 crore has been released by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at a programme in Ongole on Thursday.

It may be noted here that the Chief Minister has inaugurated the second phase of scheme in Ongole under which Rs 6,440 crore was credited into the accounts of 78.76 lakh SHG members in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy has attended the CM's programme in virtual mode from Karvetinagaram in the district and later he inaugurated the scheme in the district by distributing cheques to the beneficiaries. MLAs A Srinivasulu (Chittoor), Audimulam (Sathyavedu), Chittoor Mayor Amuda, ZP CEO Prabhakar Reddy, District Collector M Hari Narayanan, Joint Collector Rajasekhar, RDO Renuka , DRDA PD Tulasi, Karvetinagaram ZPTC Paramjyothi, MPP Latha and others were present.

In the second phase of Aasara, Rs 685.72 crore was released for the district of which Rs 103. 54 crore for the 98,190 SHG members belonging to 10,647 groups in 6 municipalities and 2 corporations and the distribution will be done under Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) and Rs 582.18 crore for 5,57, 958 SHG members belonging to 60,440 groups in rural areas under District Rural Development Agency (DRDA).

Following the government directions, the district authority will conduct a 9-day-long programmes from October 8 to 18 for SHG women to create awareness on how to become financially strong. Meanwhile, Tirupati Mayor Dr R Sirisha, who participated in the inauguration programme of Aasara second phase by CM through virtual mode from Conference Hall in Municipal Office after distributing cheques to the beneficiaries, said Rs 32.92 crore credited into bank accounts of 28,763 SHG women belonging to 3,227 groups in the temple city. Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy and corporators were present.