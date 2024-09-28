YSRCP slams govt for repressive measures on Tirumala darshan

Tirupati: YSRCP leaders criticised the State government for unleashing repressive measures on their party leaders and workers in Tirupati to prevent former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit. Along with MP M Gurumoorthy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha and others, former MLA and former TTD Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy addressed the media here on Friday.

Karunakar Reddy said the district police at the behest of the government detained several YSRCP leaders and kept them under house arrest. ‘The police hurriedly issued notices and also gave oral instructions to them not to come out of their house and resorted to repressive measures to stop them from receiving former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.” The former MLA also criticised TTD management for erecting boards and making it mandatory for Non- Hindus to give declaration before going for Lord darshan in Tirumala temple.

Alleging that it was a deliberate attempt keeping in view Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit, he said Hinduism is the most inclusive religion and does not impose such restrictions. He said Jagan had cancelled his visit so as not to cause any problem to party workers and also with respect over law and order.

MP Gurumoorthy criticised the government for misusing the police to restrict YSRCP leaders and workers on the occasion of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit.