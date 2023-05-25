Live
- Centre's arrogance destroyed parliamentary system: Kharge on Parliament inauguration row
- Plea in SC seeks direction Parliament building's inauguration by President
- Hyderabad: Petrol pump puts a condition on purchase of Petrol with Rs. 2000 note
- Twitter is more productive after job cuts, says Elon Musk
- YV Subba Reddy lays foundation stone for Sri Balaji Oncology hospital in Tirupati
- NDA Condemns The Decision Of Political Parties Of Boycotting The Inaugration Of New Parliament Building
- HBD Karan Johar: The First Look Posters Of Alia And Ranveer Are Out From ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’
- Team Mem Famous Gears Up for a Blockbuster Release!
- Mahesh Babu Drops His ‘Mem Famous’ Review And Applauds The Whole Team Of This Movie
- TS EAMCET results 2023: Here is the toppers list, AP students bags top ranks
YV Subba Reddy lays foundation stone for Sri Balaji Oncology hospital in Tirupati
TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy laid the foundation stone of Sri Balaji Oncology Hospital to be built at a cost of Rs. 124 crores.
TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy laid the foundation stone of Sri Balaji Oncology Hospital to be built at a cost of Rs. 124 crores. He said CM Jagan ordered to arrange pink buses for every district. These buses are for cancer prevention and tests and disclosed that screening will be conducted through pink buses in Chittoor and Tirupati.
TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy inspected the area where the electric bus was involved in an accident on Tirumala Ghat Road. He disclosed that special measures will be taken to prevent such accidents from happening on the Ghat Road.
"We spoke to representatives of the Olectra bus company. It seems that the condition of the bus is good. We think this happened due to the driver's negligence and investigation into the incident is ongoing," he said adding that they will take strict measures to prevent any recurrence of incidents in the future and raise the height of the iron cross bars. He said that special priority will be given to the safety of the devotees.