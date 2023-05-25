  • Menu
YV Subba Reddy lays foundation stone for Sri Balaji Oncology hospital in Tirupati

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy laid the foundation stone of Sri Balaji Oncology Hospital to be built at a cost of Rs. 124 crores.

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy laid the foundation stone of Sri Balaji Oncology Hospital to be built at a cost of Rs. 124 crores. He said CM Jagan ordered to arrange pink buses for every district. These buses are for cancer prevention and tests and disclosed that screening will be conducted through pink buses in Chittoor and Tirupati.

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy inspected the area where the electric bus was involved in an accident on Tirumala Ghat Road. He disclosed that special measures will be taken to prevent such accidents from happening on the Ghat Road.

"We spoke to representatives of the Olectra bus company. It seems that the condition of the bus is good. We think this happened due to the driver's negligence and investigation into the incident is ongoing," he said adding that they will take strict measures to prevent any recurrence of incidents in the future and raise the height of the iron cross bars. He said that special priority will be given to the safety of the devotees.


