10 lakh people derived benefit from e-Rakshabandhan: DGP Gautam Sawang

Vijayawada: Month-long web-based awareness programme 'e-Rakshabandhan; which was launched by AP CID department from August 2 to 31 concluded on Monday.



Speaking on the occasion, DGP D Gautam Sawang said the event was meant to educate women and children on the precautions to be taken pertaining to cyberspace. He said women and children were more vulnerable to cybercrimes in virtual world and felt events like webinars help in developing awareness among women, children and general public to keep them safe and secure in cyberspace.

He said 1 million viewers were benefitted with the programme. Sawang said he was impressed by the survey conducted by AP CID to know the ground condition in cyberspace. He expressed his joy and congratulated the entire AP CID team, media friends and Cyber Peace Foundation for making the event a grant success.

PV Sunil Kumar, APCID chief, said this month-long programme created awareness on where to report on cybercrimes happening on women, children and public and added that one lakh people subscribed to YouTube channel and 34 cyber experts all over India participated in this event.

On the occasion, DGP Sawang launched website and Suraksha magazine of the State police. Naina Jaiswal, national and international table tennis player, Ravi Kalpana, national women cricketer, Film actress Akkineni Samantha and other police officials participated in the event.