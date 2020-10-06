25 parks in Vijayawada to be renovated

Vijayawada: Municipal Corporation is developing parks in the city with estimated cost of Rs 25 crore to provide recreation to the denizens particularly children. It is giving priority to increase the greenery. The big parks in the city Raghavaiah Park, Dr BR Ambedkar Park, Rajiv Gandhi Park and other parks will get good ambience in the coming months. Development works are underway at the Raghavaiah Park and Ambedkar Park. Nearly 25 parks in the city will be developed in a phased manner, said VMC Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh. Most of the parks were in the state of neglect due various reasons. The impact of Covid-19 is also visible on the parks in the city as people stopped visiting the parks for more than six months.



The biggest park in the city will come up at Ajit Singh Nagar. The civic body has decided to spend Rs 10 crore for the development of the park. The civic body is removing the garbage from the Excel plant area and garbage is also removed by bio mining process for more than a year. The VMC has taken up works like arranging toys, restoring the existing toys, repairing the skating ring, renovating the water foundations, arranging seating, trimming of trees, growing plants and trees etc. The VMC is also planning to develop two parks-- the Ajit Singh Nagar park and Rajiv Gandhi park -- under the PPP mode.

Proposals are being made to establish giant wheel, toy train, walking track in Ajit Singh Nagar park. The State government is allocating grants for the development of infrastructure facilities and developing the parks. Consequently, the civic body is able to take up many developmental works, said the Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh.

The VMC officials are regularly visiting the parks and monitoring the progress of the development works taken up during the past few months.