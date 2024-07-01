2.93L beneficiaries to receive enhanced pensions in Prakasam

Ongole: The Prakasam district administration has completed the arrangements to distribute about 2.93 welfare pensions under the NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme in the district. The officials estimated that a total of Rs 112.50 crore, including arrears to be distributed by the village and ward secretariat staff to the beneficiaries on Monday.

In the Prakasam district, the 1,59,259 old aged pensioners, 68,125 widow pensioners, 1,829 weavers, 247 toddy tappers, 2546 fishermen, 7,821 single women, 5,863 traditional cobblers, 90 transgenders, 1,475 People Living with HIV, 4,725 Dappu artistes, 63 artists to receive the pensions revised from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per month from July, along with arrears of Rs 3,000, at Rs 1,000 per month for April, May, and June.

Similarly, 33,729 disabled pensioners and 197 multi-deformity leprosy victims will receive pensions of Rs 6,000 revised from Rs 3,000 per month. 1,077 people confined to wheelchairs or beds suffering from paralysis, and 198 people with severe muscular dystrophy cases and accident victims receive Rs 15,000 as a revised pension instead of Rs 5,000 from July. 124 people suffering from bilateral elephantiasis G4, 221 people who had kidney, liver and heart transplantation, 525 people suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease will receive pensions of value Rs 10,000 per month enhanced from Rs 5,000 per month, while 487 people suffering from CKD and undergoing dialysis, 11 people suffering from sickle cell disease, 82 people suffering from thalassemia, 67 people suffering from severe hemophilia would receive Rs 10,000 per month as a pension, and 24 people receive Sainik welfare pensions, 5 Amaravati landless poor would receive Rs 5,000, and 4,714 Abhayahastam beneficiaries receive Rs 500 as pensions from July.

The authorities explained that the 2,92,999 pensioners in the district who used to receive a total of about Rs 87.61 crore as pensions up to now, will receive a total of about Rs 124.65 crore as revised pensions from July. On Monday, the VSWS staff will distribute a total of Rs 200.11 crore, including the Rs 75.46 crore enhancements.