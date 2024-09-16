47 DSPs transferred in State

Live
Highlights
Of these, 20 officers have been waiting for postings
Vijayawada: The police department transferred 47 DSPs in the State. The Police Establishment Board meeting was held on Sunday and it discussed the transfers of the DSPs.
DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Sunday issued the transfer orders, which will come into effect immediately.
Among the 47 DSPs, 20 officers have been waiting for the postings. As part of the reshuffle of IPS officers, DSPs and ACPs, the State government earlier transferred some officers. Once again transfer orders were issued on Sunday.
