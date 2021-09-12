  • Menu
59,000 candidates appear for NEET in Andhra Pradesh

NEET candidates at an examination centre in Vijayawada on Sunday
The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the test from 2 pm to 5 pm at 10 centres in the State

Vijayawada: Around 59,000 candidates attended the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) held for admissions into MBBS and BDS courses in the State on Sunday.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET from 2 pm to 5 pm at10 centres in Andhra Pradesh. The organisers took all precautionary measures related to the Covid protocol and the test was held at Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Kurnool, Nellore, Tirupati, Tenali, Narasaraopet, Machilipatnam and Mangalagiri.

A total number of 151 examination centres were arranged for the NEET. For the first time the examination centre was allocated at Krishna University in Machilipatnam and the test was held as per the Covid norms.

According to the university officials, the rooms had been sanitised in advance in view of the Covid pandemic.

Tight security was arranged at the examination centres and other basic facilities like drinking water provided to the students. The students attended the examination centres 30 minutes before the commencement of the test and electronic gadgets were not allowed and the girl students were not allowed to enter the examination hall with jewellery. The students appearing for the exam asked to bring passport size photo along with the admit card. Wearing a mask was mandatory and a small water bottle and sanitiser were allowed into the examination hall.

