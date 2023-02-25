70 cochlear implant surgeries performed for children

Manipal Hospital in Vijayawada has performed over 70 cochlear implant surgeries and more than 10 bilateral cochlear implant surgeries for children aged between 2 to 3 years, informed Dr Sudhakar Kantipudi, the hospital director.





Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Dr Sudhakar said that Manipal Hospital is the first one in Andhra Pradesh to perform cochlear implantation surgeries. The hospital doctors have created history with these successful surgeries, he added.





Dr V Venkata Krishna Sandeep, Consultant - ENT, Head & Neck Surgery, said that cochlear implantation treatment was provided free of charge to these children through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) and the Dr YSR Aarogyasri Health Scheme. The children are now able to communicate, he added. Audiologist Sridhar Jasti and others attended.











