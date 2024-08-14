ACB arrests son of Jogi Ramesh, surveyor

Vijayawada: Former minister Jogi Ramesh’s son Jogi Rajiv was taken into custody on Tuesday by the ACB in connection with the purchase and sale of AgriGold land at Ambapuram village near Vijayawada under the limits of the Nunna sub-registrar office.

The ACB officials raided the residence of Rajiv in Ibrahimpatnam and took him into custody. He was taken to the ACB office in Gollapudi for further questioning.

According to ACB additional superintendent of police Sowmya Latha, the accused Jogi Rajiv played a key role in purchase of land that belongs to AgriGold at Ambapuram. The CID has attached the lands and other properties of AgriGold after the scam broke out around 10 years ago.

Sowmya Latha said Rajiv purchased the land in survey No 88 but showed that he purchased the land in survey number 87. Family members of the AgriGold company owners came to knew of the grabbing and lodged a complaint with the police.

The ACB officials, who are investigating the case, collected some evidence and took Jogi Rajiv into custody. Sowmya Latha said the ACB also arrested surveyor Ramesh, who was also involved in the case.

She said the ACB has found that five persons were involved in the land grabbing scam and two of them were arrested. “The ACB is also investigating the role of former minister Jogi Ramesh.

He will also be arrested if his involvement is proved in the case. Rajiv has managed some government staff at the village and mandal level and details are being collected. Some Government officials are also involved in the land scam and investigation is underway,” additional SP Sowmya Latha explained.

On the other hand, Jogi Ramesh has claimed that his son was innocent and was not involved in the land scam. He alleged that the ACB had illegally arrested his son and stated his son studied abroad and came to India and has no role in any scandal.