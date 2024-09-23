Accused Vidya Sagar to be produced in court today

VIJAYAWADA: Kukkala Vidya Sagar, who was arrested on Friday in Dehradun in connection with the arrest and torture of Bollywood actress Kadambari Jethwani is likely to be produced in the court in Vijayawada on Monday.

Vijayawada police have nabbed Vidya Sagar in Dehradun and he is being brought to Vijayawada. Film actress Jethwani has recently lodged a complaint against Vidya Sagar in Ibrahimpatnam police station alleging that he made a false complaint against her and sought his arrest. Basing on the complaint, the police arrested Vidya Sagar.

Jethwani earlier alleged that basing on the complaint of Vidya Sagar she was arrested and tortured by Ibrahimpatnam police. Vidya Sagar and Jethwani knew each other since 2015. He is a YSRCP leader and entrepreneur from NTR district.

Vijayawada Commissioner of Police S V Rajasekhara Babu informed the media on Sunday that Vidya Sagar may be produced in court in Vijayawada on Monday and the police department is doing the ground work to produce him in the court.

Vidya Sagar had earlier during the YSRCP rule lodged a complaint with Ibrahimpatnam police stating that the film actress Jethwani had blackmailed him and used forged documents to cheat him. Basing on the complaint, the Ibrahimpatnam police arrested the Bollywood actress and sent her to judicial remand. She was released on bail later. After change of government in the State, the film actress lodged a complaint with the police alleging that Kukkala Vidya Sagar lodged a false complaint against her and it led to her arrest and torture.

She recently met Home Minister V Anita and requested her to withdraw cases booked against her by the Ibrahimpatnam police. The State government earlier suspended three IPS officers in connection with the arrest of Jethwani.