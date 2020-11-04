Actor Sreeramulu suggesting me for role of Prakasam was biggest award, says Ramana

Vijayawada: "I will never forget the words of Chatla Sreeramulu, a theatre exponent. When everyone is searching for the substitute for the role of Prakasam in the play 'Prajanayakudu Prakasam', Sreeramulu pointed his finger to me and chosen me for that character. That is the biggest award to me in my lifetime. Till that time, I used to act as Bhogaraju Prattabhiramaiah in that play and switched over to the role of Prakasam after 25 performances," said Goparaju Ramana, a senior- actor in Telugu theatre, TV and movies.

Goparaju Ramana shared some of his memorable moments in his theatre career with 'The Hans India'.

Goparaju Yegneswara Venakata Ramana Murthy, popularly known as Goparaju Ramana is a director's actor with commend in diction, perfect in moments with great understanding. After assessing the talent only, the great actor like Chatla Sriramulu had chosen Ramana as his successor for the role of Prakasam. Ramana was born at Kolakalur in Guntur district in 1952. His father Hanumantha Rao and mother Bala Tripurasundaramma encouraged him right from his childhood. Ramana acted for the first time in the play 'Manavuni adugujadallo', written by Avula Sambasiva Rao, with the support of his Telugu teacher Pinnika Venkateswara Rao.

"I am fortunate enough to have the supportive Gurus at every stage of my acting career. During my childhood, my Telugu teacher Pinnika Venkateswara Rao, Chatla Sreeramulu, Dr DSN Murthy, MS Sarma, Taraka Rama Rao trained me as a multifaceted artiste. UV Subbaraya Sarma is my Godfather to enter TV field. 'Sutti' Veerabhadra Rao introduced me to All India Radio and Atluri Rama Rao made my way clear to enter and stand in E TV. Every day I remember them for their help and support in developing my career stage by stage," humbly said Ramana.

In 1967 Ramana moved to Hyderabad and then joined in 'Balanadam', where he acted in many plays like 'Sakkubai', 'Strike', 'Polish bhayya' along with J Ramana Prabhu and Sagar. There he participated in All India Radio programmes as well. Again, he was back to his native place and staged commercial dramas along with local friends. Ramana started to participate in competitions in 1984 with the support of Arisetty Sivannarayana. He acted in many social, historical and mythological plays like 'Anubandhalu', 'Raktajwala', 'Norumuyi', 'Charitraku chamatalu padutunnayi', 'Nerasthudevaru', 'Sukhibhava', 'prohibit', 'Bipass', 'Viswanatha Vijayam', 'Ambhi Purushottam', 'Anarkali', 'Nagamandala', 'Agnivarsha', 'Prajanayakudu Prakasam', 'Sati Sakkubai'.

Similarly, in television he acted in 'Bammagari Marachembu', 'Vidhi', 'Padmavyuham', 'Mahalakshmi', 'Samgharshana', 'Chinnakodalu', 'Muddamandaram', 'Seetamma vakitlo sirimalle chettu'. He also acted in some movies like 'Sundaraniki tondarekkuva', 'Betting Bangarraju', 'Okasari', 'Asta chemma', 'Grahanam', 'Mayabazar', 'Golkonda High School',' Onamalu'.

"Acting in the play 'Nagamandala' was a wonderful experience. The play was originally written by Girish Karnad and Dr DSN Murthy made it in Telugu. I was given a typical role with two different voices. The performance was appreciated by the connoisseurs as well as public on that day including the media. Similarly, Dr Murthy has chosen me for another play 'Agni varsha', which was also written by Girish Karnad. I will be ever grateful to Dr DSN Murthy for his support to perform these two plays," said Goparaju.

Goparaju Ramana received many felicitations from different organisations in and outside of state. He received Bellary Raghava award in Bellary, Karnataka State, Sutti Veerabhadra Rao award in Vijayawada by Artistes' Association, Vijayawada, Kabir Das award by Sumadhura Kala Niketan, Vijayawada, cultural organisations at Narasaraopet, Tenali, Kakinada, Bhimavaram. He received Andhra Pradesh Government's 'Nandi' award for his acting and direction. His son Vijay and wife Leela Annapoorna Visalakshmi are supporting to build his career.

"I am a rock and my mentors made me sculpture and the audience received my dialogue modulation and expressions. The cultural organisations of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have given opportunity to stage our dramas. I will be thankful one and all for their unforgettable support and help during my sixty years of theatre career. In my life I hardly staged in 2020 because of Covid-19. I hope our arts will start its journey next year as my son Goparaju Vijay is already working out on a new script," Goparaju Vegneswara Venkata Ramana Murthy concluded his conversation.