Administration ready for panchayat polls: Collector Md Imtiaz

Vijayawada: Krishna district administration is ready for the panchayat polls, said Md Imtiaz, the district collector on Wednesday. Participating in the videoconference conducted by the State Election Commission (SEC) commissioner N Ramesh Kumar, the collector said that the orders already issued for the appointment of returning officers and assistant returning officers for polls. He informed the SEC commissioner that the Krishna district administration is ready for the Panchayat polls and already printed the ballot papers as part of the preparations.

Later, speaking to the district officials, the collector asked the latter to immediately release caste and income certificates to the candidates, who contest the panchayat polls in the district. He made it clear that the negligence in releasing the caste and income certificates will be viewed very seriously and they have to face severe consequences for it. He asked the officials not to involve the village volunteers in the elections. He said the that Election Commission has warned of taking stern action against the staff if they participate in the election campaign.

Krishna district superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu said that Covid vaccination will be given to the staff, who attends the election duty in the district. He said that accommodation will be arranged for the police personnel two days ahead of the elections. Joint collectors K Madhavi Latha, L Siva Sankar, Mohan Kumar, Nuzvidsub-collector PratishtaMangain, RDOs of Machilipatnam and Gudivada revenue divisions and others attended the videoconference at the camp office in Vijayawada on panchayat polls.