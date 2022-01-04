Agri sector registered high growth, says Kannababu

Vijayawada: Reiterating that the state government is committed to the welfare of farmers, agriculture minister Kurasala Kannababu said that Andhra Pradesh stood first in the Good Governance Index ranking in Agriculture and Allied Sectors by registering a growth rate of 11.3 per cent between 2019-21.

Speaking to the media at YSRCP central office at Tadepalli on Monday, the minister said that the state government has been supporting farmers from supplying seeds to procurement of agriculture produce and the agriculture growth rate of Andhra Pradesh has been higher compared to other states.

He said that the state growth rate was only at 6.3 per cent during 2017-19, but with the efforts put in by the Chief Minister, it increased to 11.3 per cent, becoming a role model to other states. While the growth in horticulture output is 12.3 per cent from a mere 4.7 per cent under previous government, milk production set a new record at 11.7 per cent from 1.4 per cent earlier, as the state government made a pact with Amul and initiated Palavelluva scheme. Similarly, the growth in meat production touched 10.3 per cent from minus 6.7 percent, while the crop insurance implementation scored 26.1 per cent growth.

Kannababu said the state government has prioritised the agriculture sector and has been implementing various schemes like Rythu Bharosa, free crop insurance, zero-interest loans to support the farmers in all phases.

The government credited Rs 19,813 crore into the accounts of farmers directly in the last 30 months under Rythu Bharosa alone benefiting over 50.58 lakh farmers. He said the entire country is showing interest in the RBK model, which is helping farmers from seed to sales, and so far over 158 RBKs were started in including in urban areas, giving a fillip to urban farmers.

The agriculture minister said that the state government has been procuring seven other crops in addition to the ones being procured by the Centre, and added that over Rs 36,000 crore paddy has been procured so far in the last three years.

He reminded that the previous TDP government had completely neglected the agriculture and allied sectors and even left arrears of thousand of crore, which are now being cleared by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said that the government is also taking strict measures for quality control by establishing agri testing labs, where cases are getting registered for selling spurious seeds and fake fertilisers. He slammed opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly misleading farmers by spreading 'false information' against the government.

He said that it was Naidu who neglected agriculture during his rule, and has been shedding crocodile tears for farmers to gain political mileage. He said that the opposition has been degrading themselves by resorting to "cheap politics".