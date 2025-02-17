Vijayawada: The 9th annual ‘Akhanda Kachapi Veena Festival,’ organised by Sri Subrahmanya Mahathi Sangeetha Kala Peetham, Vijayawada was held on Saturday at Bhagavatula Heights, Durgapuram. This grand, one-day veena festival commenced at 8 am and continued until 9:30 pm, bringing together veena maestros from across the state.

Artistes from Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Tadepalligudem, Nellore, and Hyderabad graced the occasion with their performances. The festival opened with the soulful rendition of Thyagaraja Swamy’s Pancharatna Keerthanas, setting a divine tone for the day.

This was followed by mesmerising veena recitals by eminent artistes, including Kokkonda Surya Subrahmanyam, Meera, K Vijaya Lakshmi, JVL Kalyani, K Hemalakshmi, Bh Vamsi Krishna, Gowri Sankara Sastry, Lakshmi Usha, and many others. Duet performances added to the charm, featuring talented pairs such as Konda Sai Prasanna & S Amrutha and K Uma & Kota Sankari.

Solo performances by Bharathi, Seshanjali, Sahithi, and Jayasree further enriched the morning session.

The veena duet by Komaravolu Rama Devi & Timmaraju Lalitha was a major highlight, followed by stellar solo recitals from Harini, Rushyuktha, Pranavi, Veerubhotla Likhita, Kaluri Srinivas, KS Govindarajan, Ayyagari Satyaprasad, and Rajyalakshmi. The event concluded on a high note with a spellbinding solo concert by Konda Sasidhar, leaving the audience immersed in the magic of the veena. Music lovers and veena enthusiasts relished this grand musical celebration, which served as a testament to the enduring legacy of the Kachapi Veena tradition. The event was meticulously organised by CV Rao, whose efforts ensured a seamless and spiritually uplifting experience for all.