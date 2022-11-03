  • Menu
Ali thanks CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for appointing him as advisor

Highlights

Cine actor Ali who was appointed as adviser to government (electronic media) called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Wednesday and expressed his gratitude.

Vijayawada: Cine actor Ali who was appointed as adviser to government (electronic media) called on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Wednesday and expressed his gratitude. Ali visited CM camp office along with his wife and thanked the Chief Minister for appointing him as advisor.

Ali who was expecting a good news from government for long time, now appointed as advisor to government with a tenure of two years.

The couple also invited the Chief Minister for their daughter's wedding.

