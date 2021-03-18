All set for election of Mayors in Krishna district today

Vijayawada: The stage is set for the election of Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Municipal Chairpersons and Vice Chairpersons to the two Municipal Corporations of Vijayawada and Machilipatnam, two Municipalities of Pedana and Nuzvid and three Nagara Panchayats of Vuyyuru, Tiruvuru and Nandigama at 11 am on Thursday.

The elections were held to the urban local bodies in Krishna district on March 10 and the results were declared after counting on March 14. Election of Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen is very important in the local bodies. The district administration has made arrangements for the selection of Mayor by the elected corporators and ward councilors. The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has 64 corporators and Machilipatnam has 50 corporators. The YSRCP made clean sweep in the local body elections winning absolute majority in municipal corporations, municipalities and nagara panchayats. Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz will act as Presiding Officer at Vijayawada Municipal Corporation hall at 11 am on Thursday. For Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation, Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha will act as the Presiding Officer. Presiding officers were also appointed for Nuzvid and Pedana municipalities and three nagara panchayats for the election of Chairmen and Vice Chairmen.

Initially, the newly elected corporators and councilors will take oath. Later, they will elect the Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen by raising the hands. Later, Deputy Mayors and vice chairmen will be elected.

Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz said on Wednesday that all arrangements are made for the oath taking ceremony and election of new Mayors, Deputy Mayors. The Urban Local Bodies are under the rule of special officers for more than two years.

The Mayor post was declared for general category candidate in both Vijayawada and Machilipatnam Municipal Corporations. In Vijayawada, the VMC council hall was decorated and whitewashed for the swearing in ceremony of newly elected 64 corporators. The YSRCP got 49 divisions, the TDP 14 and one each by the CPM, the BJP and the Jana Sena. However, the CPI failed to win even one division in the city.