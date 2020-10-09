Amaravati JAC to hold massive rally on Sunday

Vijayawada: In connection with the completion of 300 days of agitation for the capital city of Amaravati, the joint action committee of Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti will be organising several protest programmes on Sunday and Monday to mark the occasion. Joint Action Committee (JAC) convener A Siva Reddy told newsmen here on Friday that a massive rally on Sunday to mark the 299th day and protest demonstrations on Monday would be held to mark the completion of 300 days of agitation before all mandal revenue offices from 9 am to 1 pm in all the 175 Assembly constituencies throughout the state.



He said that the Amaravati is being discussed throughout the world and everyone wants Amaravati as the capital city. The farmers who sacrificed their land for the capital city along with women have been agitating for the last 300 days but the government was not responding.

After conducting the meeting with the leaders of all parties and people's organisations, a plan of action was formulated as per their suggestions, the JAC convenor said.

Co-convener G Tirupati Rao said that after the completion of 300 days, the agitation would be intensified. As part of it, joint action committees would be formed at mandal-level and parliamentary constituency-level to intensify the movement. He took exception to the irresponsible statements of the ministers and MLAs against the women participating in the agitation. He wondered whether the ministers and MLAs would talk in the same tone with the women in their homes.

Farmers' action committee convener Sudhakar said that they voted for the victory of the MLAs who are now heckling them. Calling upon people to unite and fight against the injustice, he said that the State plunged into deep darkness due to the insensitive decision of the state government.

JAC convener Mallikarjuna Rao, K Rajendra, Vasireddy Vamsikrishna and others were present.