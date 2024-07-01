  • Menu
Ambedkar multipurpose community hall to be built

BR Ambedkar Bhavan in Machilipatnam
BR Ambedkar Bhavan in Machilipatnam

Highlights

Vijayawada: Minister for Excise, Mines & Geology Kollu Ravindra on Sunday informed that Multipurpose Community Hall will be built in the place of Dr...

Vijayawada: Minister for Excise, Mines & Geology Kollu Ravindra on Sunday informed that Multipurpose Community Hall will be built in the place of Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan, which is in dilapidated condition. The minister inspected the 25-year-old BR Ambedkar Bhavan in Machilipatnam. Later, briefing media he said he will try to get funds from the State and Central governments for construction of the BR Ambedkar Multipurpose Community Hall.

He directed the Social Welfare Department officials to prepare a model design to construct the building. He informed that Rs 5 crore were sanctioned for the renovation of the building during the previous TDP government from 2014 to 2019. The YSRCP government cancelled the funds sanctioned by the TDP government and it was totally neglected by the previous rulers.

He said the NDA government will try to get funds under the Corporate Social Responsibility also for Dr Ambedkar multipurpose Bhavan.

Jana Sena Party leader Bandi Ramakrishna, Machilipatnam former Municipal Chairman M Baba Prasad, AMC ex-Chairman G Satyam, Social Welfare Department Deputy Director Shahid Babu and others were present.

X