Anantapur team wins women’s football tourney

Vijayawada: State-level senior women’s inter-district football tournament was held at Anumolu Prabhakar grounds in Kanuru on September 24 and 25. Andhra Pradesh Football Association and district association jointly hosted the two-day championship.

NTR district football association president Y Seshagiri Rao and B Chakravarthi said 12 erstwhile districts of Andhra Pradesh participated in the tournament.

Anantapur district won the championship by defeating Annamayya district in the finals. Kadapa district got the third place. Anumolu Prabhakar was the chief guest for the prize distribution programme.

AP Football Association secretary Daniel Pradeep, Y Seshagiri Rao, B Chakravarthy, Xaviour Football club president Samuel and others participated in the prize distribution programme.

