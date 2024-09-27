Live
- IMA elections to be held today
- BCs demand a TN-like quota system
- Merger of villages with KMC faces opposition
- Vagdevi College organises CBM Expo 2K24
- iPad 10 Available for Rs 29,999 on Amazon: Is it a Best Choice?
- TGTDC’s food fiesta today
- Jr NTR Fan Dies While Watching 'Devara' Film in Kadapa
- NTPC Ramagundam wins award
- Google Launches Contextual Smart Replies Feature for Gmail: Details
- Ayush Ministry Launches 'Swarna Prasan' Initiative In Odisha's Kalahandi District
Just In
Anantapur team wins women’s football tourney
Vijayawada: State-level senior women’s inter-district football tournament was held at Anumolu Prabhakar grounds in Kanuru on September 24 and 25....
Vijayawada: State-level senior women’s inter-district football tournament was held at Anumolu Prabhakar grounds in Kanuru on September 24 and 25. Andhra Pradesh Football Association and district association jointly hosted the two-day championship.
NTR district football association president Y Seshagiri Rao and B Chakravarthi said 12 erstwhile districts of Andhra Pradesh participated in the tournament.
Anantapur district won the championship by defeating Annamayya district in the finals. Kadapa district got the third place. Anumolu Prabhakar was the chief guest for the prize distribution programme.
AP Football Association secretary Daniel Pradeep, Y Seshagiri Rao, B Chakravarthy, Xaviour Football club president Samuel and others participated in the prize distribution programme.