Andhra Cricket Association elections to be held in Sept

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP and Kurnool District Cricket Association vice-president Kesineni Sivanath has said that the former State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has been appointed as the Election Officer for the upcoming elections of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA).

The Andhra cricket Association (ACA) special general body meeting was held at a private hotel on Sunday. MP Sivanath was speaking to the media after the meeting and said that at the meeting the old members of ACA have tendered their resignations which were accepted and the members have been appreciated for their service to ACA. The MP further said that the ACA elections will be held in September 2024 and a three-member committee has been formed to take care of the ACA activities during this month.

Former Minister RVSK Ranga Rao, ManCho Ferar and Jagarlamudi Murali Mohan Rao will be members of the committee. Various issues pertaining to ACA were discussed like the condition of cricket stadiums and facilities for cricket players in the general body meeting. The MP said that members have provided various suggestions on different issues.

ACA former secretary Gopinath Reddy, former joint secretary Rakesh, former minister RVSK Ranga Rao, Sana Satish, former treasurer Chalam, presidents and secretaries of various district cricket associations were present.