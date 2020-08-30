Amaravati: Demanding the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to take stringent punishment action on the accused persons in the series of attacks, tonsures, murders, gang-rapes and atrocities on Dalits across the State, the TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu stated that the government has been neglecting it from long time, in a press release on Sunday. He maintained that this was the prime reason for the rise in the atrocities against Dalits in the State, since formation of the YSRCP government.

Naidu demanded Jagan Reddy to break his silence on the ongoing atrocities being committed on Dalits. The CM should take responsibility for the violence, crimes and anti-social activities of the ruling party leaders, Naidu stated.

The TDP supremo addressed a video conference with party Visakhapatnam district leaders and Dalit associations' leaders. On this occasion, he deplored that the criminals were growing bold and brazen just because they were confident of having full support from the Jagan Reddy government. Such atrocities were never witnessed during the TDP rule, he claimed. If the CM took strong action in the first atrocity on Dalits, then these series of attacks would not have happened. So many victims would have been spared from humiliations and harassments, he maintained.

Naidu condemned the occurrence of two tonsure incidents within two months with the perpetrators not afraid of facing the rule of law. The Government snatching away the land of Sankar Rao was highly reprehensible. There was no safety and security for the lives, property and self-respect of the weaker sections in the State any more. The YSRCP made it a single point programme to let loose criminals on all those raising their dissenting voices against the Government and then cover up their atrocities.