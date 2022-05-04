Andhra Pradesh: Dead body found in a parked car at Patamatalanka in Vijayawada

The incident in which a dead body was found in a car at the Patamatalanka in Vijayawada has caused a great stir. Going into the details, an unidentified body was found in an Indica car numbered AP37BA5456 parked on the side of the road. The locals became suspicious of the stench coming from the car on Tuesday and informed the police. The police reached the spot and identified the deceased as Basha and are collecting details based on the car number.



Meanwhile, the police are investigating a woman who is thought to be his second wife. However, the deceased Basha's wife said that she is not a second wife but only a girlfriend and expressed suspicion over his girlfriend in the case of his death. The police have expedited the investigation into the dead body in the car.



On the other hand, the locals said that the car has been there for almost 3 days and blamed the police for not noticing that the car had been on the side of the road for three days on the main road.

