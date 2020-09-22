Andhra Pradesh: Relief for hospitality sector hailed

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for announcing various relief measures to the hospitality sector which has been hit badly by Covid-19.



AP Chambers president K V S Prakash Rao, general secretary Potluri Bhaskara Rao and chairman of State Tourism Committee K Lakshminarayana said in a statement here on Monday that the stakeholders of hospitality sector requested the state government for various relief measures. They thanked the Chief Minister for immediately issuing GOs giving relief and taking remedial measures to the hospitality sector. They said that the government has drastically reduced the licence fee of Rs.1.5 crore for Three Star and above category hotels as per population-wise to Slab-1: Rs 15.90 lakh; Slab-2: Rs 31.90 lakh; Slab-3: Rs 47.9 lakh.

They said that the government has considered deduction of 101 days in 2019-20 (in old licence tenure) + 80 days in 2020-21 (in new licence tenure) as affected days of 'Covid-19' due to lockdown and closure, which is great relief for bars and hotels. It has also accorded permission to continue all the "2B Licences" including 'Three Star and above category hotels' existed as on June 30 and the amount payable after adjustments shall be Rs 8.48 lakh (up to 50,000 population), Rs. 16.97 lakh (50,001 to 500000 of population); Rs. 25.45 lakh (50,0001 and above), which is again a great remedial measure for the hoteliers.

The 'AP Chambers' expects the same kind of unstinted support for the tourism industry in the present Covid-19 pandemic time.