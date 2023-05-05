Live
Andhra Pradesh: six-year-old falls in a drainage and goes missing in Vijayawada
A six-year-old boy fell into the drainage in the city's Guru Nanak Colony of Vijayawada and went missing as the drainage was overflowing due to heavy rain.
The local people who knew about the matter started a search for the whereabouts of the boy and were worried about the boy falling into the drainage. The families and locals are expressing concern over the missing of the boy and seeking help from officials.
On the other hand, it is raining heavily in Vijayawada and as a result, all the roads were flooded. Low-lying areas are flooded with rainwater and power supply was disrupted. slight power outage in many areas.
In Benz Circle, NTR Circle, Mughalrajapuram, Suryaaraupeta, Singh Nagar and Payakapuram areas, the rain water has reached the roads. Motorists are facing hardships due to heavy rainfall on the roads.