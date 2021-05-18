Andhra Pradesh: Three rowdy-sheeters arrested during searches in Singh Nagar of Vijayawada

Vijayawada police have been monitoring the movements of rowdy-sheeters within the Singh Nagar police station. Police officials were responding to an article titled 'Vammo Singh Nagar' on Monday on the attacks and riots carried out by several anti social elements within the station over the past few days. The concerned authorities inquired about what was going on within the station. Police searched the homes of several rowdys following orders from superiors to focus on suspected people.



About four and a half kilograms of cannabis were found in the possession of four rowdy-sheeters, Teja Shankar alias Pilla Sadhu, Arya Prakash, Gummadi Sanjay and Abhi, who were roaming around the area around Singh Nagar. A rowdy sheeter named Abhi was absconding while the police registered a case against the other three and arrested them.



Along with the rowdy-sheeters, the police are also keeping a close watch on the members of the Blade batch and the cannabis batch and sifting through all the areas within the station. Several suspects have been detained and are being investigated.

