Andhra Pradesh Village, ward secretariat staff elects State panel

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh village, ward secretariats'employeesa ssociation (APVWSEA) has elected new state panel at the RTO function hall in Vijayawada on Sunday. G Rajesh has been elected as the president of the panel and Abdul Razak has been elected as the general secretary. SriLakshmi and Y Naidu have been elected as the vice-president and the treasurer. Besides, 20 members have been elected in the State Executive Committee. The elections were held under the supervision of Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association president K R Suryanarayana.



Addressing on the occasion, Suryanaryaan said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had recruited 1.32 lakh village and ward secretariat staff to give transparency in the administration. He said that he was very happy that the village and ward secretariat staff became the part of the government employees. He praised the services of the village, ward secretariat staff stating that the people are appreciating their services. He said the main objective of the village, ward secretariats is to provide all services to the people at one place.

Krishna district Government Employees Association president Kondapalli Srinivas and others spoke on the occasion.

Newly elected president Rajesh and general secretary Abdul Razak said they would work with the APVWSEA and would try to resolve their problems working in coordination with other staff.

The state-level meeting of the newly-elected village,ward secretariat employees' association was held at the venue on Sunday.