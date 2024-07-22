Anitha lambasts Jagan for leveling ‘baseless’ charges against State govt

Vijayawada: Home Minister and senior TDP leader Vangalapudi Anitha on Sunday said that the people will teach a befitting lesson to former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and other YSRCP leaders who are uttering falsehood on the recent incidents that are taking place in the State. Talking to mediapersons at the TDP State office in Managalagiri, the Home Minister felt that Jagan has lost mental balance after losing power. As a result of this, he was leveling baseless allegations against the NDA government in the State. “He does not know where to talk on what issues,” she remarked.

Jagan, who hastily visited Vinukonda claiming that the person who was done to death was his party worker, did not announce even a single rupee financial assistance to the family, Vangalapudi Anitha pointed out.

She said that in the past two months, four politically motivated murders took place in the State of which three persons who fell victims in these incidents were the TDP activists.

The Home Minister asked as to why action should not be initiated against Jagan who is making false claims that 36 politically motivated murders took place in the State in the last 45 days. Pointing out that when the YSRCP was in power, the CID officials were forced to arrest persons who posted small comments on the social media on actual incidents that took place, the Home Minister felt why Jagan, who is leveling baseless charges against the State government should not be arrested.

Shamelessly Jagan is saying that he will stage a dharna in New Delhi seeking President’s rule in the State, the Home Minister said. Despite the people totally rejecting the YSRCP, the party leaders are still brazenly uttering lies, she said. The YSRCP leaders know pretty well that the people will not trust them, Anitha added.

The Home Minister demanded that Jagan produce necessary evidence on the allegations he was making like 36 politically-motivated murders, 300 incidents of attempt-to-murder, 30 suicides, over 560 incidents in which private properties were destroyed and 1,000 physical attacks. “If details on these incidents are not provided, severe action will be initiated,” she said.

During his five-year rule, Jagan did not make even a single statement on the atrocities against women but after Chandrababu Naidu has become the Chief Minister, those involved in one such incident were arrested immediately and are being sent to jail.

Since the Assembly sessions are beginning now, Jagan wants to escape from attending the House taking shelter under the guise that he was staging a dharna in New Delhi, Anitha felt. All the atrocities committed and looting of the State under the Jagan’s rule were thoroughly getting exposed through the white papers being released by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the Home Minister said.

The policemen and the officials are now being respected by the NDA government and necessary funds too are being released to meet the requirements.

Jagan, while in power did not release even a single rupee even for setting up CC cameras and forensic lab, the Home Minister criticised.