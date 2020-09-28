Antarvedi chariot to be ready by December

Vijayawada: The construction work of the chariot (ratham) of Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Antarvedi village of Sakhinetipalli mandal in East Godavari district is going on a brisk pace and will be ready for the ensuing calendar of festivals.



Commissioner of endowments P Arjun Rao said that as per the Telugu calendar, the annual Rathotsavam of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy falls on February 23, and all the necessary measures are being taken to get the chariot ready much before the due date.

Based on the recommendations of the committee constituted for the purpose, high quality Bastar teakwood is being used for making the chariot by adopting all the traditional and customary methods, he added. The services of a multi-disciplinary team of expert artisans and workers are engaged for wood-carving and to religiously follow the norms laid down the purpose. Going by the pace of work, the Commissioner expressed confidence that the chariot will be ready by December of this year.

Stating that the chariot making work has already commenced on Sunday with traditional homams and puja in the presence of ministers and public representatives.

Denying the allegations that a particular community is being neglected, he said that the presence of the MLA, who belongs to the same community at the ceremonial function to launch the chariot works itself, is an indication that the sentiments of all the communities are being honoured. The traditional systems will be strictly followed, Arjun Rao said. "The temple has a total extent of land measuring 927.27 acres but not 2,000 acres as is being claimed," he clarifaied.