Anti-narcotics task force on anvil to make AP ganja-free

Vijayawada: The state government is planning to set up anti-narcotics task force to make Andhra Pradesh ganja and drugs-free, said home minister Vangalapudi Anitha. The Cabinet sub-committee on ganja and drugs led by the home minister met at the Secretariat on Thursday.

Giving details of the committee’s deliberations, the home minister said that the panel discussed steps to be taken to prevent supply of ganja and drugs in the state. As per the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, anti-narcotics task force will be set up to make AP ganja and narcotics-free state.

“No steps were taken by the previous YSRCP government to destroy ganja crop in the past two years. As youth are getting addicted to the ganja and drugs which are ruining their lives, programmes will be conducted at school level to curb the menage and de-addiction centres will be set up,” she said.

The home minister said minors are undergoing jail term in ganja and drugs cases while the kingpins are going scot-free. She said those furnishing the information on ganja smuggling will be rewarded.

Member of the subcommittee and minister for tribal welfare Gummidi Sandhya Rani said awareness programmes will be organised in tribal areas to prevent ganja cultivation. ITDAs were neglected by the previous government resulting in increase in ganja cultivation in tribal areas. She said that skill development training should be provided to children of tribals to dissuade them from ganja cultivation.

Committee members, including minister for HRD Nara Lokesh, minister for mines Kollu Ravindra, Health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav were also present.