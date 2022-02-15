AP allocates Rs 2,205 crores for development of roads

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday approved the setting up of a lead agency for road safety fund. The government has also sanctioned Rs 2,205 crore for the construction and maintenance of roads in the State.

Stating this at a review meeting held at the Camp Office here, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasised the need for improving road conditions in the State.

Referring to road accidents, the Chief Minister said that steps should be taken to provide cashless treatment for accident victims and all details about the accident should be uploaded on iRAD app (Integrated Road Accident Database) in real time. He also told the officials to see that the victims get the insurance amount in shortest possible time.

The Chief Minister has asked the officials to take all necessary measures to develop network hospitals, besides setting up of trauma care centres in all the new districts.

He said trauma care centres should be there in all the proposed 16 new medical colleges. A rehabilitation centre for those suffer disability or serious injuries should be set up at Visakhapatnam, he added.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also emphasised the need for having a driving school in each Lok Sabha constituency to impart proper training in driving of motor vehicles, particularly RTC buses.

He directed the officials to ensure that the beach corridor roads in Visakhapatnam were of international standards and it should be linked to NH-16. At the same time, he asked them to see that the roads to Bhogapuram airport were completed early so that the airport can become operational. Roads and Buildings Minister M Shankar Narayana, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma and other officials were present.