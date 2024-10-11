AP Chambers lauds Ratan Tata’ services

Vijayawada: Paying rich tributes to Ratan Tata, Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) mourned the demise of the industry icon and philanthropist and remembered his exemplary contribution to the country.

AP Chambers’ president Potluri Bhaskara Rao said that Ratan Tata’s outstanding contribution to the country’s economy and towards social causes will be remembered for generations. He was at the helm of the Tata Group for 21 years and the group’s profits rose by 50 times under his leadership. The group acquired many global brands like Jaguar Land Rover, Tetley, Corus and others during his tenure and became a major global player across sectors.

He was not just a business icon but a philanthropist at heart. His initiatives from education to healthcare are a blessing to the country. He was an inspiration to entrepreneurs and business leaders. He was a man of integrity and humility and a tall business leader who is a guiding light to future generations. His demise is a huge loss to the industry and the country.