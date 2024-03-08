AP Chambers seeks inclusion of industry needs in manifestos

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Industry Federation (AP Chambers) submitted representations to all major political parties including YSRCP, TDP, Jana Sena and the BJP mentioning high-level suggestions as demands from the industry and requested them to include these in their manifestos for the ensuing Assembly elections.

The Chambers suggested many important high-level points such as the release of all pending incentives and reimbursements for all categories of industries and business enterprises and suggested to have separate industrial policies for major sectors of the State to have focused development, and also have separate budgetary provisions for industrial incentives and reimbursements. Besides these, AP Chambers also suggested other important points including bringing down the electricity rates to the level of neighbouring states’ rates and fixing of the rates for a minimum duration of 5 years, the allotment of land to industries by APIIC on sale basis at reasonable and affordable rates, NOCs should be issued for a minimum 5 years for all categories of licenses as part of Ease of Doing Business, the age-old Fire, Pollution and other policies to be revamped after examining the new technologies and the present competitive global economy, District Industries Centres (DICs) have to be restructured to make them effective as business support centres, the government should scrupulously follow mandatory procurement from MSMEs, bring down the logistic costs to international standards through the fast-track development of infrastructure projects like international airports, logistic parks, industrial corridors and ports, Industry status to Tourism and Hospitality sectors, setting up an exclusive department to support and promote exports from MSMEs, have a single-window clearance system for all approvals of building plans, bringing down the fuel rates to compete with neighbouring states.