AP Government dealing with iron hand to curb women trafficking: Vasireddy Padma

Vijayawada: AP State Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma on Thursday said that the State government has been placing special focus on prevention of trafficking in women and dealing with iron hand with perpetrators of the crime.

Addressing the national webinar jointly organised by the National Commission for Women and the Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission on 'Trafficking of Women' at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur, Vasireddy Padma dwelled at length on the precautions to be taken to prevent trafficking of women. She reeled out various measures taken by the State government headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Woman activist Padmasri Sunita Krishnan expressed concern over the increase in trafficking of women throughout the world by using latest technology. She suggested that the governments should take the cooperation of the voluntary service organisations in preventing trafficking.

Additional SP Saritha said that the government has set up trafficking prevention units in all the 13 districts in the State. Several minor girls were rescued under Operation Muskan and handed over to their parents, she added.

AP Mahila Commission director R Suez who coordinated the webinar said that the Mahila Commission would organise anti-human trafficking clubs in the colleges and the universities to give direction to the youth.

Acharya Nagarjuna University vice-chancellor Dr Rajasekhar elaborated the historical reasons for the human trafficking.

AP State Legal Services Authority member Chinnamsetti Raju spoke on the constitutional provisions to prevent human trafficking. Principal Secretary of Women and Child Welfare Anuradha, AP Mahila Commission member K Jayalakshmi and others also spoke.