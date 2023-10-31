Live
Just In
AP Governor administers oath to Justice Narendar
Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer administered oath of office to Justice Guhanathan Narendar as Judge of High Court of Andhra Pradesh at a solemn function held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here on Monday.
The programme commenced with the Registrar General of High Court of Andhra Pradesh reading out the notification issued by the Government of India. Later, the Governor and Chief Justice of High Court of Andhra Pradesh Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur greeted Justice Guhanathan Narendar by presentation of bouquets to him.
Judges of High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Director General of Police K Rajendranath Reddy, officials and senior advocates of High Courts of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka were present on the occasion.