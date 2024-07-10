AP Haj pilgrims return to Vijayawada today

Vijayawada: As many as 800 Haj pilgrims of Andhra Pradesh, who went to Mecca Saudi Arabia for the Haj pilgrimage-2024 will return to Vijayawada Embarkation point at the Vijayawada airport located in Gannavaram on July 10 and 11. The pilgrims are currently at Madina Munawara and will arrive at 4.20 pm by flight No SG-5237 on July 10 and 3 pm and 9.35 pm in two other flights on July 11.

In a press release on Tuesday, the Andhra Pradesh Haj committee announced that minister for minorities welfare and law and justice N Md Farook, Minorities welfare department secretary K Harshavardhan and other officials will welcome the Haj pilgrims on July 10 at the Vijayawada Airport.

Minister Farook instructed officials to make all necessary arrangements at the airport to facilitate the Haj pilgrims and provide facilities to proceed for their respective destinations/districts.

Minister also instructed the officials to make necessary arrangements for the stay at Shah Zahoor Musafir Khana, Wynch Pet, Vijayawada for the stay overnight or for a day before their onward journey. RTC buses shall be available for necessary transportation of Haj pilgrims from Gannavaram to Vijayawada.

He said Haj Committee of India has issued circular No 1 dated July3, 2024 intimating that the notification for Haj 2025 will be issued in the last week of July or the first week of August 2024.

The intending Indian Haj pilgrims who wish to proceed for upcoming Haj 2025 through Haj committee of India are advised to keep ready their machine-readable International passport valid up to January 15, 2026 so that they can apply as soon as the Haj announcement is made by the Haj Committee of India.