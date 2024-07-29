AP likely to get Rs 80,000 cr assistance in Union Budget

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said that the Central government sanctioned Rs 15,000 crore for the development of infrastructure in the state capital Amaravati. Addressing media here on Sunday, he said the Central government assured that it will extend funds for the completion of the Polavaram Project and Rs 15,000 crore for Outer Ring Road for Amaravati. He said altogether the AP state will get financial assistance of Rs 80,000 crore under various schemes for the development of the state.

The Central government sanctioned Rs 2,500 crore for Amaravati Railway Project. He hailed the Union Budget -2024-25. He further said that the postal department communications building in Amaravati at a cost of Rs 50 crore and buildings for staff quarters will be built. He said that the NDA government is committed to the development of state capital Amaravati and developing infrastructure.

He said under Ayushman Bhava Scheme, every family will get health insurance coverage up to Rs 5 lakh. He urged the eligible to avail the facility extended by the Central government. Guntur East MLA Md Naseer Ahmed, BJP state media cell in-charge Pathuri Nagabushanam, TDP Guntur urban president Degala Prabhakar, BJP Guntur district president Vanama Narendra Kumar were present.