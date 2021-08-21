AP police rendering meritorious service, says Home Minister

Vijayawada: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha has said the State police are getting awards and rewards from the Central government due to meritorious services being rendered to the people of Andhra Pradesh and maintaining law and order in the State.

She said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought Disha app to ensure safety and security of women and girls.

Sucharitha administered oath of office to Mettukuru Chiranjeevi Reddy as the Police Housing Corporation Chairman at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sucharitha said the Chief Minister is providing better infrastructure facilities to the Police department to maintain law and order in the state and serve the people better.

The Home Minister stated that police are providing safety and security to the women and girls across the State through Disha app. Disha police stations were established with that objective, she added.

She alleged the previous TDP government had neglected the welfare and development of the Police department. She wished Chiranjeevi Reddy would render good services to the department and the people. She felt the pending works left over by the previous TDP government will be completed as early as possible.

Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav hoped Chirnajeevi Reddy would discharge his duties as Chairman of Police Housing Corporation very efficiently. He said that for all the 137 corporations, efficient chairmen are being appointed to serve the people.

Chiranjeevi Reddy expressed his gratitude to CM for appointing him the chairman. He further added that he would take measures to complete the police buildings which are under construction and housing complexes on priority basis by convening meetings with police officials.

Police Housing Corporation MD S Sanjay, MLAs Ramireddy Pratap Reddy, Malladi Vishnu, AP Tourism Corporation Chairman Varaprasad Reddy and others were present.