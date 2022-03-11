AP ranks No 1 again in SKOCH Report Card

Vijayawada: The SKOCH Group on Thursday released the SKOCH Governance Report Card for 2021 in New Delhi, ranking the states according to their performance in various projects at state, district, and municipal levels, and the state of Andhra Pradesh bagged the number 1 spot for the second consecutive year.

Ministers Kurasala Kannababu, Vellampalli Srinivas, P Anil Kumar Yadav, MLAs and MLCS, and other public representatives met the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on the Assembly premises before the third day of the Budget session and presented him a bouquet for the recognition conferred on the state for the second time. The SKOCH State of Governance report is an annual report that studies project-level outcomes across various states of India. For 2021, West Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat and Maharashtra, with Andhra completed the top 5 'Star States' in India.

Speaking about the release of the report, Sameer Kochar, chairman, SKOCH Group, said, "Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha are doing remarkable work in a number of verticals like Agriculture, Transport, eGovernance and Ease of Doing Business and that is why these states are constantly doing well in our yearly State of Governance Report Card".