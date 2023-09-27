AP secures two National Service Scheme Awards

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh bagged two National Service Scheme (NSS) awards from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt of India for the year 2021-22.



The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MoYAS) announced the NSS Awards in the categories of NSS Programme Coordinator, NSS Programme Officer and NSS Volunteer.

In this regard, State NSS officer Dr P Ashok Reddy on Tuesday informed that two NSS volunteers K Jaya Maruthi and P Sathvika were selected for National Level NSS Awards.

The above two members are going to receive the NSS Awards from the President of India Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 29th and the awardees will receive Rs 1,00,000 cash award, silver medal and certificate from the President of India, he added. The State NSS Officer further said every year Andhra Pradesh receives the NSS awards from the Central government.

He also stated that a total of 36 universities and 2173 NSS functionaries of the state conducting various NSS activities like Swachh Bharat Initiatives, various awareness programmes, Plastic-Free Campaigns, Digital India initiatives, Blood Donation camps, Medical camps, Tree Plantation programmes, Women Empowerment, Youth Empowerment, Health and Hygiene, Sanitization programmes, Awareness programmes on Drug Abuse, Tobacco and Alcohol, AIDS Awareness programmes, Routine Immunisation programmes, Women Safety Awareness, Gild Child Issues, Awareness on Early Marriages, Environment Sustainability programmes, Coastal Cleaning Camps, Fire Safety and Road Safety Awareness Campaigns, Skill Development Activities. In view of this, Higher Education Department Principal secretary J Syamala Rao congratulated State NSS Officer Dr Ashok and the awardees.