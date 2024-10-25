AP to develop 4 greenfield highways

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that four greenfield highways, including Machilipatnam-Hyderabad, will be taken up in the state at a cost of Rs 45,300 crore. The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of national highways in the state.

Giving details of the progress of national highways, the Chief Minister said that 129 projects worth Rs 76,000 crore with length of 3,300 km are in progress. A task force will be set up with roads and buildings, chief commissioner of land administration (CCLA), forest, national highways and other officials.

The CM said as sand was available free of cost there is an opportunity to speed up construction activity, including roads. He said 8,744 km national highways were present in the state and a target was set to complete new roads at a length of 3,300 km in the coming two-and-a-half years.

Stressing the need for six-lane roads, he said there is a proposal for Kolkata to AP six-lane highway. Narasannapet to Ranastalam in Srikakulam is a six-lane road and now the Central government sanctioned Ranasthalam-Srikakulam six lane road on Thursday.

Chandrababu Naidu said some roads in the state were stopped midway due to various reasons, including lack of environmental clearance. He said 15 projects were stalled, three projects were not grounded and six projects are in bidding stage. There were land issues in 70 cases, 23 projects waiting for forest and wildlife clearance. He directed officials to take initiative for environmental clearance to Bangalore-Kadapa-Vijayawada express way.

He said that he had directed Central, state officers and contractors to complete the works worth Rs 18,000 crore as per schedule.

The Chief Minister said that 636 km greenfield roads will be developed in the state including outer ring road, Kuppam to Hosur road, Mulapet to Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad to Machilipatnam greenfield expressway, parallel to Vijayawada to Hyderabad highway, at a cost of Rs 45,300 crore.

He said officials are preparing DPR for outer ring road. The Chief Minister said AP has advantages for emerging as logistics hub with a series of ports, Amaravati capital and national highway connectivity.

He said the aqua and horticulture sectors have abundant export potential. Railways has taken up works worth Rs 75,000 crore in the state.

“The previous government had failed to take up road works in the past five years. Now we are putting them back on track. It is time for speedy construction of ports, airports as Prime Minister is keen on port connectivity. The cost of logistics should be reduced from 14 per cent to 8 per cent as per international level,” the Chief minister said.

He said the state government has been implementing free sand policy in true spirit whereas the previous YSRCP government floated benami companies to monopolise sand business. He said sand cost should be reduced to boost up construction activity.