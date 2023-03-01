AP tops in industrial infra with 3 industrial corridors

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh is ahead in developing industrial infrastructure to meet the needs of various manufacturing firms across sectors. According to officials, the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) developed 534 industrial estates with essential amenities such as power, water, ETP, STP, common facilities, plug-and-play facilities. To date, these industrial estates have accommodated 18,725 units that have invested over RS 50,000 crore (6 billion US dollars.), generating employment for around 4 lakh people.





Officials said APIIC ensures that all its industrial parks have access to high-quality and reliable power supply, 24x7, with a total installed power base of 25 gigawatt. Water supply is also provided at the doorstep of industries wherever required. APIIC is developing various industrial parks for both MSMEs and mega industries, with the help of various schemes from the Government of India, such as Industrial Corridors under NICDC and bulk drug parks.





Andhra Pradesh is the only state with three industrial corridors: The Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC), the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC), and the Hyderabad-Bangalore Industrial Corridor, all of which have the best-in-class infrastructure in industrial parks in various locations, including Kopparthy, Acthutapuram, Orvakal and Krishnapatnam.





APIIC is making strides in the development of industrial infrastructure to cater to various manufacturing firms across sectors. One such initiative is the YSR Jagananna Mega Industrial Hub (YSR JMIH), a 6,739-acre project located near the Kopparthy node of VCIC.





Along with this, the first phase of the YSR Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) is being developed, which is projected to attract an investment of Rs 10,000 crore (USD 1.2 Bn) and generate employment for 25,000 people. The region is also being connected to industrial water supply through a 46 MLD water project that is currently under development.





Additionally, the government has approved the development of an AP Bulk-Drug Park at KP Puram and Kodada village, and similar proposals for Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs) at Anantapur and Visakhapatnam are also under consideration.





APIIC has also developed a Mega Food Park with a Core Processing Centre (CPC) at Mallavalli village, Krishna district, and plans to develop a power equipment manufacturing hub in Kopparthy. Moreover, APIIC is developing industrial parks through financial assistance under the MSE-CDP scheme released by the Government of India, with 11 industrial estates already developed and 22 more projects proposed.



