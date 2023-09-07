APERC rolls back restrictions on power usage by industries

Guntur: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) gave its nod to lift the restrictions on power usage by industries and issued orders to this effect. Following the request of the Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Ltd, Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Ltd, Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd, the APERC gave these orders.

Due to sudden fall of power consumption from 246 million units to 200 million units, the discoms have not imposed the restrictions for the last two days and are supplying sufficient power. The officials said there is no need to impose restrictions on use of power by the industries.

According to official sources, due to scanty rainfall, farmers used agriculture pump sets and consumers used ACs earlier. Recently, heavy rains helped farmers to get sufficient water. Similarly, due to rains, non-usage of ACs led to drastic fall of power consumption in the State. Taking this into consideration, the discoms requested the APERC to give permission to lift the restrictions on use of power.

Generally during summer, power consumption will increase, as a result the discoms will get more revenue. In addition to this, the discoms are collecting the true up charges from consumers. As a result, the discoms are getting more revenue and ready to purchase the power in case of need.

The sources said the Central government is forcing the collect the true up charges. The discoms have no option but to collect the true up charges.