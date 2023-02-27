APJAC to launch State-wide agitation from March 9

APJAC Amaravati has decided to launch agitation from March 9, 2023 in a phased manner protesting against the failure of the State government on fulfilling the demands of the employees. The APJAC general body meeting was held at the Revenue Bhavan in Vijayawada on Sunday.





Representatives of various government employees associations participated in the meeting and decided to launch the agitation in a phased manner. AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, secretary general P Damodara Rao, associated chairman Phani Perraju and other leaders participated in the meeting.





The JAC is demanding the government to release the pending dearness allowances, payment of salaries on the first of every month and releasing the pending allowances etc.





The APJAC has decided to stage protest with black badges at the government offices on March 9 and 10.





Protests will be held near the offices of the District Collectorates and revenue divisional offices with black badges on March 13 and 14 during the lunch hour.





Dharnas near the Collectorates have been planned on March 15, 17 and 20. The JAC has decided to observe work to rule from March 21. Pen down to be observed on March 21 and employees to boycott the duties. Employees to stage dharna near the offices of the commissioners of all government departments on March 24.





Later, the JAC leaders will visit the houses of the employees who lost their lives during the Covid pandemic on March 27. Chalo Spandana will be held on April 3, 2023. AP JAC leaders will visit the Collectorates and submit representation on their demands during the Spandana programme. It will announce future course of action on April 5,2023 if the government does not concede their demands.





Bopparaju and P Damodara Rao said the government employees have no option but to launch agitation to get justice. They demanded that the government release the PRC arrears related to 11th PRC. They alleged the government was not releasing the pending DA arrears.





The JAC leaders said the retired employees were not getting their benefits and demanded that the government implement the old pension policy and scrap the contributory pension scheme immediately as assured by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy before the elections.



