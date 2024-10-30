Live
- Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu Celebrate Fourth Wedding Anniversary with Heartwarming Photos
- The impact of industry 4.0 on engineering jobs
- Hetmyer returns as West Indies name ODI squad for England series
- Over 14 million people displaced by conflict in Sudan
- ‘Kanguva’ Editor Nishadh Yusuf Passes Away at 43 in Kochi
- Govt launches WAFX WAVES VFX Challenge to promote visual effects artists
- Ullas Programme: Turn 20,000 unlettered people into educators
- Indian stock market opens in red; selling seen in PSU bank, pharma sectors
- Progress For Humanity: Hyundai and Red Bull Tlang Ryan Concludes
- Elderly couple dies in house fire mishap
Just In
APPUSMA contributes Rs 65L for flood relief
Highlights
Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Private Unaided Schools Management Association (APPUSMA) extended support to Vijayawada flood victims and donated Rs 65...
Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Private Unaided Schools Management Association (APPUSMA) extended support to Vijayawada flood victims and donated Rs 65 lakh to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.
The contribution, collected from private schools statewide, was handed over at the CM’s camp office in Vijayawada on Monday.
APPUSMA State President MLC Ramachandra Reddy, Secretary K Thulasi Vishnu Prasad, and Rayalaseema Zone President Dr N Viswanatha Reddy led the initiative, with several association leaders, including Janardhan Reddy, Narasimha Reddy, Ramana Reddy, and Gangaiah, joining the event. CM Naidu commended APPUSMA’s team for their compassionate response to the disaster.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS