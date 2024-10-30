APPUSMA contributes Rs 65L for flood relief

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Private Unaided Schools Management Association (APPUSMA) extended support to Vijayawada flood victims and donated Rs 65 lakh to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

The contribution, collected from private schools statewide, was handed over at the CM’s camp office in Vijayawada on Monday.

APPUSMA State President MLC Ramachandra Reddy, Secretary K Thulasi Vishnu Prasad, and Rayalaseema Zone President Dr N Viswanatha Reddy led the initiative, with several association leaders, including Janardhan Reddy, Narasimha Reddy, Ramana Reddy, and Gangaiah, joining the event. CM Naidu commended APPUSMA’s team for their compassionate response to the disaster.